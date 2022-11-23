More than 800 “points of invincibility” have already been deployed in Ukraine

On the territory of Ukraine, rescuers have already deployed more than 800 "points of invincibility". Additional stationary points will be operational in the near future.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"We held an operational meeting with the heads of regions and cities, representatives of the State Emergency Service, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Regions, the Ministry of Economy, and the National Bank. The most important issue, of course, is energy and the work of experts on its restoration, as well as the operational deployment of "points of invincibility" [PN]. As of now, rescuers have already deployed more than 800 PNs. In the next few hours, additional stationary "points of invincibility" will become operational, Tymoshenko noted.

He added that already in the morning, the electricity supply would probably be restored in the countryʼs cities, as well as water utilities, thermal communal energy companies, etc., would start working.