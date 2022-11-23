The Russians fired at civilians who were leaving the church in Kherson region. One child died, two more were wounded

A 13-year-old boy, who was seriously wounded during artillery shelling, died in the Kherson regional hospital.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Yaroslav Yanushevich.

The boy was returning home from church with his father when the Russians opened artillery fire. Two more children were wounded — one boy was left without an arm, the other was wounded in the abdomen.

"I strongly urge residents of the region to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine. The authorities and volunteers are ready to help you with this," Yanushevich noted.