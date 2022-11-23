Two explosions rang out in Jerusalem. One person died. At least 14 people were wounded

On November 23, two explosions rang out at a bus stop in Jerusalem, killing one person and wounding at least 14 people.

Reuters writes about it.

According to Israeli police, this attack was carried out by Palestinian militants.

The first explosion occurred during rush hour, an explosive device was planted at the bus station near the exit from the city. The second one sounded in about 30 minutes. Police spokesman Eli Levy informed that the first explosion was caused by a powerful explosive device.

"There hasnʼt been such a coordinated attack on Jerusalem for many years," he noted.

According to Israel Army Radio, the explosives were hidden in bags, at least one of which also contained nails.

The Israeli emergency service reported that 12 people were hospitalized after the first explosion. Three more people were wounded as a result of the second explosion. One of the wounded died in hospital.