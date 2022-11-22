Two suspects of espionage were arrested in Sweden

Two people were arrested on suspicion of espionage in Sweden. One of them is accused of illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and a foreign state.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

The Swedish prosecutorʼs office said that the arrests took place in the morning of November 22 in the Stockholm area. Against which country, apart from Sweden, the spies acted, it is not disclosed.

The Swedish Security Agency reported that the operation was carried out with the assistance of the police and armed forces. No details about the detainees are reported. According to Swedish media, it was a couple — a man and a woman in their 60s.

The prosecutorʼs office stressed that this case was not related to two brothers of Iranian origin, who were accused of espionage for Russia in early November.