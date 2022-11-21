An occupierʼs military base burned down in the Melitopol district

The night before, three powerful explosions rang out in the village of Vesele.

According to the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, the occupiers placed their military base at that place.

"The Russians unsuccessfully smoked on their own military base, which was located on the territory of one of the farms. Personnel lived in the office building, and military equipment of the occupiers was stationed next to it," Fedorov noted.

Local residents report significant destruction at the site of the explosion.