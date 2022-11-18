Tax evasion for more than UAH 10 billion. Two factories of the oligarch Konstantin Zhevago were searched

Law enforcement officers searched the administrative and office buildings of two mining and beneficiation plants (MBP) owned by oligarch Konstantin Zhevago.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office indicates that searches were conducted at the factories of the richest oligarch in Ukraine, but does not name the oligarch. Interfax-Ukraine, citing sources, writes that it is about Zhevago companies.

The searches took place within the framework of the case of tax evasion for more than 10 billion hryvnias (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code). According to the investigation, the officials of these enterprises understated the tax obligations from rent payments for the use of subsoil.

The first company evaded taxes for almost 7.6 billion hryvnias, and the second — for more than 2.7 billion hryvnias.