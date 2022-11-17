The court charged the owner of the ship “Stavanger” with UAH 65 million for dumping 8 tons of palm oil in the port “Pivdennyi”

The court recovered UAH 65 million from the company that owns the Stavanger ship, which in 2020 dumped 8 tons of palm oil into the sea in the "Pivdennyi" port.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The funds were recovered from the shipowner for the environmental damage caused, which the Ukrainian side estimated at 65.2 million hryvnias. Prosecutors proved in court that the uncontrolled discharge of oil into the sea violated the requirements of the 1973 International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships.

Currently, 36.5 million hryvnias have been charged to the state budget from the defendant. The second part of the funds is collected.