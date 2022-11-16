The White House assures Kyiv of its reliability and a report from the Kharkiv front. The worldʼs leading media about the war on November 15

The White House is doing everything possible to assure Ukrainians of the unconditional support of the USA and that no one is forcing Kyiv to negotiate with the Russian Federation. Politico writes about this, and the main reason for this behavior of the US was the statement of the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Army, Mark Milley, that the coming cold months are a good time for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, because, in his opinion, it is through diplomatic means that you can end this war. The words of the military leader spread around the world ― and the American authorities were worried that they could weaken the position of the US and other Ukraineʼs allies at a critical moment of the war, when Ukraine is actively advancing. A number of American officials have assured Kyiv, officially and unofficially, that Washington will continue to provide Ukraine with enough weapons ― in particular, for the next active counteroffensive, even if it starts right now. On Monday, Milley had a conversation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny, where there was not even a word about a possible diplomatic settlement. According to officials familiar with the course of the conversation, Zaluzhny did not mention Milliʼs statements either. Also, the Americans quickly told their Ukrainian partners about the content of the conversation between the head of the CIA and the head of the Russian special services in Turkey ― before the official communique appeared ― and emphasized that there was no talk of negotiations there either. There is a widespread opinion among American military experts that Ukraine should not stop. Yes, winter can slow down hostilities, but it will not halt them ― and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to continue to put pressure on poorly equipped Russian units, the former commander of the US forces in Europe, Ben Hodges, is confident. He is convinced that by January, Ukrainian troops can launch an offensive on Crimea, and by next summer expel the occupiers from Ukraineʼs entire territory. "People should realize that Ukraine will defeat Russia on the battlefield, just like in the old days. The initiative is in the hands of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they have a significant advantage," he says. "Thatʼs why you need to push the pedal to the metal."

The article about the part of Kharkiv region, still occupied by the Russians, appeared on Radio Liberty. More precisely, about how the Russians are currently fighting there. The crew of the Ukrainian tank is impressed by the amount of "cannon fodder", which the Russian troops donʼt spare now, relying on a large flow of mobilized troops. They quickly die ― and just as quickly they are replaced by new "mobs". "Itʼs not that these people are unprepared ― it seems from the outside that they donʼt understand where theyʼve ended up," says Ukrainian soldier Vasyl. "And theit command has neither the goal nor the ability to protect these people. They can be thrown into some "bare" forest strip ― and to defend it on their own for as long as they can." Without enough ammo or food. Despite the number and neglect of the infantry, the Russians are still retreating, Ukrainian fighters say. "Somehow we came across their column of equipment, they start to run away. And at the same moment, our gunner opened fire on them without the consent of the leadership," says Viktor, a tankman of the UAF. "To be honest, I liked how they ran away. They have nothing to do here."