The USA expanded sanctions against Russia. There are 28 more people on the list

The United States of America expanded sanctions against Russia. The updated list includes 28 more people and 14 companies from the Russian Federation.
The US Treasury announced this on November 14.
In particular, sanctions were introduced regarding:
- Murad Aliyev is the owner of Bonum Capital investment company;
- Suleiman Kerimovʼs relatives (he has close ties with Putinʼs regime and Ramzan Kadyrov): son Said Kerimov, daughter Amina Kerimova, daughter Gulnara Kerimova, and wife Feryuza Kerimova;
- Nariman Hajiyev is a close relative of Kerimov.