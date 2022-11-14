Putin signed a decree that allows foreign citizens to be drafted into the Russian army

Russian President Putin signed a decree allowing the conscription of foreign citizens into the Russian army.

The corresponding decree was published on the official portal of legal information.

The document makes changes to the procedure of military service from 1999. According to the changes, citizens who have the citizenship of a foreign state or a residence permit or other document confirming the citizenʼs right to reside in the territory of a foreign state can now complete military service.

Putinʼs decree also defines the procedure for foreigners to complete military service in the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in peacetime and the procedure for signing a contract.

In fact, with this decree, Putin allowed both foreigners and Russians who have residence permits in other countries to be drafted into the army.