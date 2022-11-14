The abducter of the Kherson raccoon promises to return all the animals to the zoo

The director of the Taigan Lion Park and Kazka Zoo, Crimean businessman Oleh Zubkov, said that the animals that were taken out of Kherson will definitely be returned to the Ukrainian regional center — and raccoons too.

"Krym.Realii" ["Crimea.Realities"] writes about this.

He says that he did not steal the animals, but, on the contrary, tried to save them. Zubkov calls his actions "temporary detention of Kherson pets."

"I will return them immediately as soon as the authorities of Kherson give a command that can accept them. Three more peacocks, two more pheasants, guinea fowls, two she-wolves, a llama and a donkey Dasha," Zubkov listed, adding that he intends to return the animals "in full."

The fate of the raccoon from the Kherson Zoo interested many netizens after a post by Russian propagandist Anna Dolgareva, who boasted that her friend managed to steal the raccoon while fleeing from Kherson.