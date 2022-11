In Egypt, a bus fell into a canal in the Nile Delta area. As a result, at least 21 people died. Three children were among the dead.

The Associated Press writes about it.

According to a statement from Egyptʼs Ministry of Health, the accident occurred in the province of Dakahlia, about 100 kilometers northeast of Cairo.

Police Chief Mohamed Abdel Hadi said the driver may have lost control. According to the police, the bus was carrying approximately 35 people.