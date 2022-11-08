Disney is closing its office in Russia. The company has already laid off most of its employees

The Walt Disney Company is closing its office in Moscow. Most of the employees have already been fired.

This is written by the Russian specialized cinema media "Kinometro.ru".

The film distribution department of the studio was located in Moscow. Part of the remaining team will be relocated to another location and will deal with the completion of Disneyʼs activities in Russia.

Currently, almost all communication with counterparties in the CIS countries takes place directly through the American office of Disney.

In March 2022, Disney announced that it would stop distributing its films in Russia. Last month, the companyʼs Russian-language website and social media accounts stopped working there.