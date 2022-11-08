Turkey has started paying for part of Russian gas in rubles

Turkey started paying in rubles for part of the Russian gas. In the coming months, the share of payments in rubles will increase.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Turkey Fatih Donmez, writes Reuters.

Turkey and Russia agreed on ruble payments for the supply of natural gas in September. This will help Russia strengthen its currency amid Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine, as most energy deals are made in dollars or euros.

Donmez also commented on Putinʼs proposal to create a gas hub in Turkey. Ankara wants to develop a road map by the end of this year and present it to suppliers and buyers to "hear their opinion."