Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration denied the Russians fake about the forced evacuation from the city

The information about the alleged forced evacuation of people from Mykolaiv is not true.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

"The occupiers are spreading fake news about the forced evacuation from Mykolaiv in the name of our press officer. Donʼt believe it, it was created by a clone and scattered in small groups. We are not going to evacuate, except in the direction of Kherson," Kim noted.

He also urged everyone to use official sources of information.