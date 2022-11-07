All hospitals are equipped with generators in case of blackouts in Ukraine

Medical institutions of Ukraine, which provide inpatient and emergency medical care, have backup power sources — generators — in case of blackout.

The Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Bohdan Borukhovskyi stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, in most cases, the switch to backup happens automatically.

"Most establishments are equipped with automatic switching, which takes a fraction of a second. At the same time, some hospitals are making urgent adjustments, because there was no provision for automatic quick switching," Borukhovskyi explained, adding that each hospital has generators of different power.

"Some of them are 300% ready. I was in an institution where there are 7 generators of different power. There are institutions where the number is smaller and need to be adjusted. Each institution has its own problems, but everyone understood the threats that appeared after October 10, and the entire technical staff of hospitals is reconfiguring the system so that it instantly responds to any challenge," the official stated.

According to him, already during the war, the Ministry of Health with the help of international partners supplied more than 400 generators to Ukrainian medical institutions.

"Now a huge project is starting with the World Bank — 1 100 generators. WHO will deliver 170 powerful generators already in November-December. Thus, the totality of what was previously purchased and what is being purchased now gives us the opportunity to be sure of the smooth operation of all health care facilities," Borukhovskyi concluded.