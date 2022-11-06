On the occasion of the coronation of Charles III, residents of Great Britain will receive a day off

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that a public holiday would be announced on the occasion of the coronation of Charles III.

CNN writes about it.

Sunak said Monday, May 8, would be the day off after the coronation, which is scheduled for May 6. A British government statement said the move was in line with the day off that followed Queen Elizabethʼs coronation in 1953. The bank holiday will be an opportunity for families and communities across the UK to come together to celebrate.

"The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year," said Sunak.