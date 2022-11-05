The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine disclosed the salaries of government officials for October

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine published the salaries of some government officials for October.

The governmentʼs website noted that the actual salary of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal last month was 61,485.55 hryvnias.

The accrued wages amounted to 76,379.56 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 54,478.57;

salary for the time of business trip — UAH 21,791.42;

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 14,894.01 hryvnias, in particular:

personal income tax — UAH 13,748.32;

military levy — 1,145.69 hryvnias.

Yuliya Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, received 61,509.08 hryvnias.

Accrued salary — 76,408.79 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 69,006.19;

salary for the time of business trip — UAH 7,263.81;

income indexation — UAH 138.79.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 14,899.71 hryvnias, in particular:

personal income tax — UAH 13,753.58;

military levy — 1,146.13 hryvnias.

The actual salary of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna was 61,491.44 hryvnias.

Before taxes she received 76,386.88 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 58,110.48;

salary for the time of business trip — UAH 18,159.52;

indexation of income — UAH 116.88.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 14,895.44 hryvnias, in particular:

personal income tax — UAH 13,749.64;

military levy — 1,145.80 hryvnias.

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, actually received 61,514.44 hryvnias.

Accrued wages — 76,415.46 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 69,171.28;

salary for the time of business trip — UAH 7,105.05;

income indexation — UAH 139.13.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 14,901.02 hryvnias, in particular:

personal income tax — UAH 13,754.79;

military levy — 1,146.23 hryvnias.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, actually received 61,520.84 hryvnias.

The accrued wages amounted to 76,423.40 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 76,270;

indexation of income — UAH 153.40.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 14,902.56 hryvnias, in particular:

personal income tax — UAH 13,756.21;

military levy — 1,146.35 hryvnias.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleg Nemchynov grossly received 122,038.80 hryvnias.

The accrued wages amounted to 151,601 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 72,638.10;

vacation pay — UAH 2,393.40;

financial aid for rehabilitation — UAH 76,423.40;

indexation of income — UAH 146.10.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 29,562.20 hryvnias, in particular:

personal income tax — UAH 27,288.18;

military levy — UAH 2,274.02.

State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleksandr Yarema actually received 84,722.91 hryvnias.

The accrued wages amounted to 105,245.85 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 30,552.38;

rank allowance — 800 hryvnias;

seniority allowance — UAH 15,409.85;

allowance for performing particularly important work — UAH 40,500;

allowance for work with secret documents — UAH 8,020;

salary for the time of business trip — UAH 9,547.62;

indexation of income — 416 hryvnias.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 20,522.94 hryvnias, in particular:

personal income tax — UAH 18,944.25;

military levy — 1,578.69 hryvnias.

First Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Kostyantyn Maryevych actually received 67,070.18 hryvnias.

The accrued wages amounted to 83,317 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 38,100;

rank allowance — 800 hryvnias;

seniority allowance — UAH 8,001;

allowance for performing particularly important work — UAH 36,000;

indexation of income — 416 hryvnias.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 16,246.82 hryvnias, in particular:

personal income tax — UAH 14,997.06;

military levy — 1,249.76 hryvnias.

Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Voytovych actually received 68,716.41 hryvnias.

The accrued wages amounted to 85,362 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 36,200;

rank allowance — 800 hryvnias;

seniority allowance — UAH 11,946;

allowance for performing particularly important work — UAH 36,000;

indexation of income — 416 hryvnias.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 16,645.59 hryvnias, in particular:

personal income tax — UAH 15,365.16;

military levy — 1,280.43 hryvnias.

State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Pavlo Polyansky actually received 73,831.38 hryvnias.

The accrued wages amounted to 91,716 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 36,200;

rank allowance — 1,000 hryvnias;

seniority allowance — UAH 18,100;

allowance for performing particularly important work — UAH 36,000;

income indexation — 416 hryvnias.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 17,884.62 hryvnias, in particular:

personal income tax — UAH 16,508.88;

military levy — 1,375.74 hryvnias.

Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Anatoly Kutsevol actually received 72,213.33 hryvnias.

The accrued wages amounted to 89,706 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 31,028.57;

rank allowance — 800 hryvnias;

seniority allowance — UAH 10,860;

allowance for performing particularly important work — UAH 36,000;

allowance for work with secret documents — UAH 5,430;

salary for the time of business trip — UAH 5,171.43;

indexation of income — 416 hryvnias.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 17,492.67 hryvnias, in particular:

personal income tax — UAH 16,147.08;

military levy — 1,345.59 hryvnias.

Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Volodymyr Fedorchuk actually received 78,202.53 hryvnias.

The accrued wages amounted to 97,146 hryvnias, in particular:

official salary — UAH 36,200;

rank allowance — 1,000 hryvnias;

seniority allowance — UAH 18,100;

allowance for performing particularly important work — UAH 36,000;

allowance for work with secret documents — UAH 5,430;

indexation of income — 416 hryvnias.

The amount of withheld taxes amounted to 18,943.47 hryvnias, in particular: