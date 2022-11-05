Ukrainian and European artists launch “The Wall” art project: new murals will appear in Vienna, Berlin, Geneva, Marseille and Ankara

From November 1 to December 25, 2022, new murals will appear in Vienna, Berlin, Geneva, Marseille and Ankara. Ukrainian and European artists will create them as part of The Wall art project.

This city action is implemented by the Ukrainian Institute and the cultural agency Port.agency with the support of Ukraineʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture and the State Agency for Arts and Art Education.

The goal of the project is to show that Ukraine is part of the European Union community. The organizers invited ten famous Ukrainian and European artists. Their co-creation will highlight the alliance and interaction of Ukraine and Europe — both between individuals and between communities and countries.

The first mural called The Stripes of Freedom was unveiled in Vienna on November 2. It was created by Ukrainian artist Nikita Kravtsov and French artist, comic author and cinematographer Vincent Paronneau.

The second mural, called Flower of Democracy, will be unveiled in Berlin on November 6. The mural was created by Ukrainian artist Andriy Kalkov and German street artist DXTR the Weird (Dennis Schuster). It will be opened together with the German project Hotel Continental — Art Space in Exile, which dedicates its activities to the work of artists who are forced to live and work in exile.