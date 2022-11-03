Netanyahuʼs bloc won the parliamentary elections in Israel. He returns to power again

The bloc of former Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu won the parliamentary elections. He returns to power again after defeat in 2021.

The Jerusalem Post writes about it.

100% of ballots were counted in the country. Netanyahuʼs Likud party will receive 32 seats in the 120-seat parliament. Together with other bloc partners, including the far-right Religious Zionist Party, he can count on a majority in the Knesset.

The current Prime Minister of the country, Yair Lapid, whose party won 24 seats, has already admitted his defeat and instructed to prepare for the transfer of power in the country.

"The State of Israel is above all political considerations. I wish Netanyahu success for the benefit of the people of Israel and the State of Israel," he said.