The Verkhovna Rada increased taxes for exchangers. The National Bank positively assessed such an initiative

The parliament has obliged non-banking institutions engaged in currency exchange to pay an advance payment of income tax from 2023.

249 MPs voted for the corresponding bill No. 7655, the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

The amount of the contribution will be fixed:

three minimum salaries for each point of exchange in large cities with a population of more than 50 000 inhabitants;

one minimum salary for each point in the rest of the settlements.

The minimum salary in 2023 will be UAH 6 700.

According to the National Bank, for 2021, all non-banking financial institutions that trade in currency values in cash paid only UAH 7 million in income tax.

At the same time, the total amount of currency sold by them amounted to over UAH 384 143 million — it is twice as much as the amount of currency exchange transactions carried out through banks.

The average amount of income tax paid by one division of relevant non-banking institutions (of which there were about 4 000 at the end of 2021) was about 145 hryvnias per month. The same trend continued in the first half of 2022 — the average amount of income tax paid by one unit of the relevant non-banking institutions is 165 hryvnias per month.