The Ukrainian Armed Forces are entrenched in the liberated territories and are preparing for the offensive

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are entrenched in the liberated territories and are preparing for a new offensive.

She reported on this on the air of the telethon.

"If we talk about the situation on the fronts in general, it can be characterized as preparation for the liberation of our territories and consolidation in the territories that have already been liberated," she informed.

The deputy minister added that the enemy is actively trying to advance in the direction of Donetsk — this week, Bakhmut and Soledar became the epicenter.