The head of a charitable foundation was detained, who organized an illegal border crossing through the “Shlyah” system in Lutsk

The head of the charitable foundation (CF), together with an accomplice, organized a scheme for the illegal passage of men abroad through the "Shlyah" system in Lutsk. The police declared them the suspicion.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Within this scheme, conscripted men could go abroad as drivers engaged in the transportation of humanitarian aid or cargo for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The cost of such a "service" for temporary departure was $3 000, and for those wishing to leave without returning to Ukraine — $4 000.

Law enforcement officers detained the head of the charity fund and an intermediary while receiving the next part of the funds — $2 000.

During the searches, they seized application forms from the "drivers" with copies of documents, lists of persons with an indication of the amount of money paid, documents related to humanitarian cargo, mobile phones, as well as significant sums of money in various currencies.

Law enforcement officers opened a case under Part 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code.

The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for a term of 7 to 9 years. Soon the court will choose preventive measures for them.