In case of a nuclear attack, there are 425 special storage facilities in Kyiv region. It was promised to equip them with radio receivers

There are 425 special storage facilities for the civilian population in Kyiv region in case of a nuclear strike.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba reported this in an interview with hromadske.

It is about 425 special storages, which are located underground, have two entrances and exits and ventilation. They are included in the total number of shelters, of which there are about a thousand in the entire region.

"The simplest [shelter] is the basement floor. There, the windows face the street, but only half. They are not suitable for protection against the radiation threat," he emphasized.

In the event of a nuclear attack, Kuleba says, first of all, a person must go to shelter, and then find a way to obtain information in order to learn the logic of further actions.

“The only thing that will work is the radio. Therefore, portable radios with batteries should be equipped everywhere so that the signal can be received," Kuleba noted.

According to him, 425 special warehouses are not yet equipped with radio receivers, but the authorities intend to do so by November 15.