Ukraine asked FIFA to exclude Iran from the World Cup

The Ukrainian Football Association asked FIFA to deprive Iran of the right to participate in the World Cup, which will be held in November in Qatar.

This is reported by the website of the association.

"Taking into account the media information about systematic manifestations of human rights violations in Iran, which may violate the principles and norms of the FIFA Charter, taking into account UN Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding the imposition of sanctions on Iran and Iranʼs alleged involvement in the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, appeal to FIFA with proposal to consider the issue of excluding the Iranian national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup," stated in the decision of the UAF executive committee.

In addition, the association appealed to FIFA and UEFA with a demand to respond to the actions of the Russian football union, which is trying to integrate football clubs from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into Russian competitions.

The World Cup will be held from November 20 to December 18. The tournament will be held in the Middle East for the first time, and for the first time in autumn and winter. Iranʼs national team is in Group B, where its opponents are England, USA and Wales.