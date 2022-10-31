Two Ka-52s exploded at an airfield in the Pskov region of Russia. Two more were seriously damaged

A number of Russian mass media reported on an explosion at an airfield in the Pskov region, as a result of which two Ka-52 attack helicopters were destroyed and two more were seriously damaged.

The incident occurred at the Veretje airfield near the Russian-Latvian border on October 30 at approximately 10:00 p.m. The media reports that there were several explosions. Debris of the car fuselage was scattered for 200 meters around.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of two helicopters and the disabling of two more. The details of the incident and the number of victims are being clarified.

Intelligence sources say that the personnel of the military unit has been alerted, and "investigative actions are underway" in the unit itself. The occupiers are also looking for "sabotage groups".