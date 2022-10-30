Russia has increased its list of “unfriendly countries” by adding all British overseas territories to it

The Russian government has expanded its list of "unfriendly countries" to include all British overseas territories. Previously, there were only three of them, but now all 14 such territories are included.
Forbes writes about it.
"Another 11 British overseas territories have been added to the list, which supported the sanctions introduced by Great Britain against Russia. These are Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension, and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, Akrotiri and Decelia, Turks and Caicos ", the message says.
Before that, there were only three British territories on the list: Gibraltar, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands.
- At the end of March, Russian President Putin signed a decree on payment by "unfriendly countries" for gas exclusively in rubles. According to the decree, Russian Gazprombank must open two accounts for Western countries — in foreign currency and in rubles. First, funds will be deposited into foreign currency accounts; then the bank will buy rubles for them, transfer them to a ruble account and pay for gas.
- In total, this list includes 21 states, as well as Great Britain with all its overseas territories and all member states of the European Union.