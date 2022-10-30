Russia has increased its list of “unfriendly countries” by adding all British overseas territories to it

The Russian government has expanded its list of "unfriendly countries" to include all British overseas territories. Previously, there were only three of them, but now all 14 such territories are included.

Forbes writes about it.

"Another 11 British overseas territories have been added to the list, which supported the sanctions introduced by Great Britain against Russia. These are Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension, and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, Akrotiri and Decelia, Turks and Caicos ", the message says.

Before that, there were only three British territories on the list: Gibraltar, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands.