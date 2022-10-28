A Crimean Tatar journalist was detained in Istanbul at the request of Russia

Crimean Tatar journalist Gulsum Khalilova was detained at the Istanbul airport at the request of Russia to Interpol.

The chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov wrote about this on Facebook.

"Last night at the Istanbul airport, after arriving from Croatia, the well-known Crimean Tatar journalist Gulsum Khalilova, who works for the ATR TV channel, was detained at the request of the Russian Interpol," Chubarov wrote.

According to him, Khalilova has already been released, and she was allowed to enter the territory of Turkey. Chubarov noted that the journalist was detained according to materials falsified by Russia.

Chubarov called on the member states of Interpol to immediately deprive Russia of membership in this organization.

"It is truly a shame for all civilized states when they put up with the fact that the terrorist state of Russia is still a member of Interpol, and they, the civilized states, fulfill the requests of the terrorist state," the chairman of the Mejlis emphasized.