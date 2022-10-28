In a day or two, DTEK will publish new blackout schedules in Kyiv. They will be longer than before

The executive director of DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk informed on the air of the telethon that the blackouts of Kyiv residents will be longer than before, according to the new schedules.

"I think in a day or two we will be able to publish and show the charts. They will not be pleasant, because the number of hours during which it is necessary to remain without light must be increased. It will be different: there will be restrictions of five to six hours," he noted.

According to him, Kyivʼs energy system does not have 100% automation, so it is impossible to make outages more frequent, but shorter. Saharuk explained that many houses of the brigade are turned off manually and they cannot go round "three hundred addresses" every day.

While outages continue, "Babel" reminds how to use electricity rationally.