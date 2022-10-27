Astronaut Scott Kelly became the ambassador of the “United24” platform. He gave an ambulance car and will collect money for it

American astronaut Scott Kelly became the ambassador of the United24 platform, which was created to restore Ukraine. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Scot Kelly will help the Medical Aid Department to collect funds for Class C ambulances. Doctors need several hundred of these vehicles. The Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, reported that Scott Kelly had already donated an ambulance to Ukraine.

Kelly is a former US Navy captain. He made four space flights and also set several records: a total stay in space for 520 days, 10 hours and 33 minutes and a continuous stay in orbit for 340 consecutive days.