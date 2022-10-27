The SBI declared the suspicion against the prosecutor from Kirovohrad region. He demanded a bribe with the help of a psychic

The employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared one of the managers of the Kirovohrad Prosecutorʼs Office the suspicion.

This was reported in the press service of the SBI.

The prosecutor demanded a bribe for registration of the disability group in a rather unusual way.

The investigation established that a local resident turned to a psychic regarding the fate of his sick father. The man was interested in whether his father should undergo an operation or apply for disability. In response, the psychic provided the contact of a familiar prosecutor. The official hinted that the procedure for registration of disability is long-term, it is necessary to resolve the issue with the head of the commission in another region for $7.5 thousand.

The suspect was arrested "red handed" — he received money near his place of work allegedly to hand over to the head of the medical and social examination commission.

If found guilty, the prosecutor faces imprisonment for a term of 4 to 8 years with or without confiscation of property.