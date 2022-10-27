The President established 20 military administrations in Kherson region

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the formation of 20 military administrations in the settlements of the Kherson region.

The corresponding decree No. 738/2022 is published on the website of the head of state.

According to the decree, the Beryslav city military administration was formed in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region; Velika Oleksandrivka, Vysokopillia and Novovorontsovka settlement military administrations; Kochubeivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraisk and Tyaginsk village military administrations.

The Daryivka and Chornobayivka village military administrations were formed in Kherson district.

In the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region — the Tavriysk city military administration, Lyubymivka and Chaplynka village military administrations, Kostiantynivka and Rubanivka village military administrations.

In the Skadovsk district, there are the Kalanchak and Lazurne village military administrations, as well as the Chulakivsk village military administration.

In the Henichesk district, there are Ivanivsk and Nizhnyosyrohozk settlement military administrations.

This decree enters into force from the day of its publication.