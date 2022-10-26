”Rotterdam+” case: NABU informed 15 more people about the suspicion

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has notified 15 people of suspicion that they are involved in the introduction of the so-called "Rotterdam+" formula, due to which electricity consumers illegally overpaid more than 20 billion hryvnias during 2018-2019.

NABU reported this on October 26.

In the list:

two former heads of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities;

six former members of the commission;

three active members of the commission;

one current and one former employee of the commission;

one current and one former official of a group of private heat-generating companies.

The investigation believes that they improperly performed their official duties, which caused serious consequences for state and public interests.

This is the second episode of the Rotterdam+ case investigation. The investigation of the first, which involves six people regarding the illegal overpayment of over 19 billion hryvnias during 2016-2017, was completed in September 2022.