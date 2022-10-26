The woman-collaborator stole UAH 2 million from “Ukrposhta” and handed them over to the occupiers in Kharkiv region. She was detained

Law enforcement officers detained a former employee of the Kharkiv Directorate of the Ukrposhta who cooperated with the Russian occupiers and handed over 2 million hryvnias to them.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

During the capture of part of the region, the woman voluntarily joined the ranks of the occupation administration, where she headed the postal network created by the invaders.

Shortly after the "appointment", the woman-collaborator robbed one of the city branches of the Ukrposhta and handed over to the aggressors almost UAH 2 million, paid by citizens for the services of the state-owned enterprise.

In addition, the attacker performed hostile tasks related to the formation of a Russian-controlled postal network in the cities of Balaklia and Izyum.

According to the investigation, the accomplice of the occupiers turned out to be a former employee of the regional division of the joint-stock postal company. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, she supported the invaders, for which she received a "position" from them in the newly created occupation authorities.

In order to launch post offices in captured cities, the collaborator tried to reconnect with her former colleagues who had left the region. It was from them that she planned to receive electronic access keys to the administration systems and subscriber databases.

She also called on other postal workers to voluntarily go over to the side of the enemy and transfer the state property of the Ukrposhta to the balance sheet of the Russian Federation.

The detainee has already been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 (collaborative activity) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment. The woman was taken into custody.