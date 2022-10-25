The government asked Ukrainians who went abroad to stay there for the winter

Ukrainians who went abroad were urged to stay there for the winter because of the unstable state of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk on the air of the telethon.

"I will ask you not to return, we have to survive the winter. "Unfortunately, the blackouts do not hold up... If you have the opportunity to spend the winter abroad, you should do it," Vereshchuk emphasized.

Vereshchuk added that returning to Ukraine now would mean putting herself, her children and vulnerable relatives in danger again.

"Our children have to live and study here, but for now letʼs hold back because we understand that the situation will worsen and we have to survive the winter. We will survive the winter, and then we will think about everything else," she summed up.