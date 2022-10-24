How Ukrainian prosthetics hospital lives and what the loss of Kherson will mean for the Russians. Worldʼs leading media about the war in Ukraine on October 23

The New York Times published a photo report from the orthopedic department of the hospital in Truskavets. Ukrainian military personnel who have lost their limbs due to hostilities receive treatment, prosthetics and rehabilitation there. Previously, the city hospital did not specialize in prosthetics, but after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, it became one of the centers that works with the wounded. One of the reasons for reformatting the hospital is the features of its building ― wide corridors and doorways, as well as large bathrooms are more convenient for patients in wheelchairs. Reporters spoke with patients and staff of the Truskavets hospital about everyday life, relationships between people and waiting for prostheses. One of the heroes of the article, Misha, lost both legs and received a new call sign ― "Acrobat" instead of "Savage". He also jokes that he has lost 10 kilograms. Igor lost his left lower leg and part of his right foot north of Mykolaiv. During treatment in Truskavets, he met a local girl and now plans to get married. Defenders have to wait a long time for prostheses, because the number of those who need them is very large. When a new prosthesis is brought for one of the patients, itʼs an event for everyone in the hospital, the report says. When someone starts to take the first steps with a new prosthesis, other patients support and encourage him. "They were brothers on the battlefield and remained brothers in the hospital," the publication writes.

Retired Australian Major General Mick Ryan gives his assessment of the military leadership and organization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an essay for The Economist. Ryan writes that the Ukrainian strategy in this war can be described with the word "corrosion". This strategy includes indirect attacks, information operations, destruction of logistics routes and tight close combat. All this, like rust, corrodes the ability of Russian soldiers to resist. From the recent successful offensive operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ryan singles out several lessons. First, the campaigns in the east and south are coordinated and reinforce each other through a well-thought-out operational plan. Second, the commanders who planned these operations are obviously experienced strategists and understand how to balance risks and opportunities. And, after all, the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrates the ability to innovate and decentralize decision-making, the expert writes. Ryan believes that before winter comes, the Ukrainians will continue their offensive, and other countries, including China, will study the skill of the UAF in conducting modern warfare.

The Associated Press writes about the significance of the retreat from Kherson for Russia in a detailed explainer. Kherson is the only regional center captured by the Russians, its loss was a blow to Ukraine due to the cityʼs geographical and industrial importance, the publication writes. In addition, Kherson is located in a place from which Ukraine can once again shut off fresh water from the Dnipro to Crimea. The urgent evacuation from Kherson on the territory of the Russian Federation announced by Moscow signals that the Russians are aware of the high chances of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to regain control over the regional center. A retreat from Kherson would put an end to Russiaʼs plans to capture Mykolaiv and Odesa, thus cutting off Ukraineʼs access to the Black Sea coast. The loss of the city will cause another wave of criticism within Russia and will signal the weakening of the Kremlin to its allies, the authors of the article conclude.