ARMA handed over 9 seized Russian vessels worth over 532 million hryvnias to a Ukrainian company

The Agency for Search and Management of Assets Received by Corrupt Deeds (abbreviated ARMA in Ukrainian), with the assistance of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, handed over 9 seized vessels belonging to Russian enterprises to the management of a Ukrainian company.

According to Office of the Prosecutor General, the total value of these ships exceeds 532 million hryvnias.

They arrived in Ukraine at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. The owners of these ships paid taxes and filled the budget of Russia, which actually provided financial assistance to the Russian troops.

The vessels were arrested for financing encroachments on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Now these ships will replenish the budget of Ukraine.