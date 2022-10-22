The Latvian Orthodox Church has decided to separate from the Russian Orthodox Church and is asking for autocephaly

The Council of the Latvian Orthodox Church decided to appeal to the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill with a request to grant them autocephaly. They also ask for appropriate changes to be made to the church charter.

This is stated on the website of the church.

During the council, the absolute majority of those present supported the changes to the law initiated by President Egils Levits and approved by the Seimas in September. According to them, changes must be made to the statute of the LOC by October 31 of the current year, in accordance with the law, that is, about the autocephalous status of the church.

"In connection with the adoption of fundamental changes to the law on the Latvian Orthodox Church regarding the autocephalous status of the LOC and in connection with the appeal of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Latvia to His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, the delegates of the Cathedral of the Latvian Orthodox Church signed an appeal to His Holiness Patriarch Kirill regarding the canonical resolution of the status of the LOC," it says in the message.

Latvian President Egils Levits previously explained that the law would restore the historical status of the Latvian Orthodox Church and exclude any power of the Moscow Patriarch over the church in Latvia.