Russian special services are preparing to commit terrorist attacks against their own population. They intensified the distribution of leaflets that alleged "Ukrainian saboteurs" are planning to commit terrorist attacks in Russia.

This is written by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense.

"Military commissars on the territory of the Russian Federation distribute "memoirs" to local residents, in which Ukrainian special services are accused of planning and carrying out terrorist acts against the civilian population. It seems that "saboteurs" are laying out mined phones, wallets, and tablets on the roads, benches and in the bushes. And that even childrenʼs things can be mined in a similar way," the department notes.

They emphasize that this "horror story" is a mirror image of what the Russians are doing in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. After the liberation, various mined objects, household appliances and childrenʼs toys really remained there.

The MDI believes that in this way the Russian special services are preparing the groundwork for provocations and accusing Ukraine of them.