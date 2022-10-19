The US Ministry of Justice accused five Russians of evading sanctions and money laundering. Two have already been detained

The US Department of Justice has formally charged five Russian citizens and two oil traders from Venezuela. They are accused of money laundering, organization of smuggling of technology, in particular military, and oil.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

Yuri Orekhov, Artem Uss, Svitlana Kuzurgasheva ("Lana Neumann"), Tymofiy Telegin and Sergey Tulyakov were indicted on 12 counts. They are associated with technology purchases for sanctioned entities, money laundering for Russian oligarchs, organizations and "the worldʼs largest energy conglomerate."

Orekhov was detained in Germany at the beginning of the week, Ussa in Italy. The US requested their extradition.

As for the oil traders, Juan Fernando Serrano Pons ("Juanfe Serrano") and Juan Carlos Soto were indicted for their involvement in an oil deal scheme for the Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA).

They were also engaged in illegal procurement of military technology.