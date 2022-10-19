The James Webb Space Telescope took a new picture of the Pillars of Creation. In 1995, they were already photographed by “Hubble”

NASAʼs James Webb Space Telescope photographed the Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula. They had already been taken by Hubble before — this image became one of the most famous pictures of the telescope.

The "Pillars of Creation" are located in the constellation Serpent at a distance of approximately 7,000 light years from Earth. James Webb peered deeper into the Eagle Nebula than Hubble and revealed stars being born inside dense clouds of gas and dust.

The objects in the photo got the name "Pillars of Creation" because their gas and dust are involved in the process of forming new stars. At the same time, these clouds are destroyed under the light of stars that have already formed.