The Russians shelled Orikhiv for about seven hours. Eight people were wounded

The Russians shelled the town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region for about seven hours. Eight local residents were wounded.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh informed about this.

"People have wounds of various degrees of severity. All of them have been treated. The enemy used multiple rocket systems," he noted.

Starukh also reported that the enemy shelling lasted for almost seven hours. Private houses, the building of the city council, an educational institution were destroyed.

There is no electricity or water supply in Orikhiv. Profile services are already working on restoring networks.

In addition, the Russians hit the city of Hulyaipole with S-300 missiles. The local school was destroyed. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.