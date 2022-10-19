The court seized Russian assets worth more than 150 million hryvnias in Subkarpattia

The court seized Russian assets worth more than 150 million hryvnias and another 20 objects of property, the beneficial owners of which are residents of the Russian Federation in Ivano-Frankivsk region (Subkarpattia).

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Prosecutors are investigating the case for tax evasion (Part 2 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, a number of private enterprises in the field of construction and agriculture avoided paying taxes. Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing the possible presence of other assets, real estate, corporate rights and property belonging to Russia directly or through affiliated persons, as well as residents of the Russian Federation.

The seized property will be transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

As of February 24, ARMA found assets worth more than UAH 21.3 billion.