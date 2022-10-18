There are interruptions in water and electricity supply on the Left Bank of Kyiv. Emergency shutdowns are also possible in other areas

DTEK power engineers are working to restore electricity supply in Kyiv after the destruction of a critical infrastructure facility in the Desnyanskyi district. Emergency power outages are possible in other areas of the city.

Currently, there are power outages for the residents of the Troyeschyna housing estate and in the work of the water canal, which provides water supply to the Left Bank of the capital. There are also outages for residents of Brovary and Vyshhorod districts of the Kyiv region.

"The city has developed a response plan and various scenarios of enemy damage to key power supply facilities. It will enable all energy sector workers to act in a coordinated manner in case of critical situations and restore electricity supply to the majority of affected settlements in the shortest possible time," the message emphasizes.

The Kyiv City State Administration added that due to the lack of voltage in Troeshchyna, the movement of a number of tram and trolleybus routes has been changed.

tram No. 28d runs: "Poznyaki" metro station — Perova Boulevard;

trams No. 28, 35 run along the route of trams No. 22a;

trolleybuses No. 29D, 30, 31, 47 run to the stop "Roman Shukhevych" station;

trolleybus No. 50: "Lybidska" metro station — Darnytska Square.

On October 18, Russia continued to carry out massive terrorist attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure. In the morning, two energy enterprises "DTEK Energo" were hit again by shelling. According to preliminary information, seven were injured. They were promptly provided with medical assistance, an ambulance was called, and they were taken to the hospital.