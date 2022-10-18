The body of a 19-year-old boy who died during the shooting of a convoy was found in Kharkiv region. Two children managed to survive

Prosecutors found out another person, the 26th, who died due to the shooting of a motorcade by the Russian military in Kharkiv region. He is a 19-year-old boy.

This was informed by the Office of the Prosecutor General on October 18.

"According to preliminary data, after the shooting of the motorcade, he was wounded, walked about 1.5 km and died on landing. The body of the deceased has been sent for a forensic medical examination," the agency reports.

In addition, law enforcement officers established that two children survived the shooting. This is a boy aged 1 year and 1 month and a girl aged 5 and a half.

"Their parents died. The children were saved by caring passers-by. Thanks to the prosecutors of the Kharkiv region, who contacted the Red Cross Society of Ukraine, the children are safe and have already been handed over to their relatives," the report states.