Most Finns support the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine and consider the Russians responsible for the war

In Finland, 84% of survey respondents agreed with the statement that the only way to end the war in Ukraine is to withdraw Russian troops and provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with heavier weapons.

This is reported by Yle with reference to survey data conducted by Kantar:

84% of Finns agree that the war in Ukraine will end with the withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories;

80% of respondents believe that providing heavy weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will speed up the end of the war.

More than half of the respondents believe that Ukraineʼs membership in the EU and NATO should be quick, and 53% of respondents said that average Russian citizens bear some responsibility for their countryʼs war of aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, 90% of respondents claim that Finland cannot normalize relations with Russia while Vladimir Putin remains in power. Only six percent disagreed with this point of view.

Almost four out of ten respondents said they were worried about the possible spread of the war in Ukraine to Finland, while two out of ten said they were not worried at all by the prospect. At the same time, more than half of the respondents expressed concern about the prospect of a nuclear war.