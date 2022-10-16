In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians destroyed two schools with rockets

Russian troops destroyed two schools with rockets in Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the regional administration, reported about this.

On the night of October 16, the occupiers fired two rockets at the school in the village of Vozdvyzhivka and destroyed it. Another rocket hit a local park. Shells also damaged private houses around.

In the village of Dobropillya, Russian rockets also hit a school. People were not injured.

Oleksandr Starukh showed the consequences of shelling.