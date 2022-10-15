The occupiers shot the conductor of the music and drama theater in Kherson for refusing to cooperate

The occupiers shot Yury Kerpatenko, the chief conductor of the Kherson Music and Drama Theater named after Mykola Kulish, for refusing to cooperate.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

According to local media, before the International Day of Music, which is celebrated on October 1, the occupiers, together with collaborators in the Philharmonic Orchestra, planned a festive concert in Kherson with the participation of the Gilea Chamber Orchestra. With this concert, the occupiers were supposed to demonstrate the "restoration of peaceful life" in Kherson. However, the conductor of the orchestra Yuriy Kerpatenko categorically refused to cooperate with them. After that, the Russian military shot him in his own house.

Yuriy Kerpatenko has been working at the Kherson Regional Philharmonic since 2000. In 2004, he became the chief conductor of the Kherson Music and Drama Theater named after Mykola Kulish. He acted as the chief conductor of the Gilea Chamber Orchestra. It is noted that the conductor openly demonstrated his civic position and refused to leave occupied Kherson.