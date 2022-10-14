More than 7 million Ukrainians, including one million children, became IDPs due to the war

As a result of the war unleashed by Russia, seven million residents of Ukraine, including one million children, became internally displaced persons.

Such figures are provided by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

About a million citizens found shelter in 5,670 places of compact accommodation for displaced people.

"The leader in the number of internally displaced persons is the eastern part of Ukraine. There are 1.9 million IDPs in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. 1.7 million people chose the western part of Ukraine as their place of temporary residence. These are Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Transcarpathia, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and Volyn regions,” the ministry notes.

The northern region (Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy regions) received 1.6 million IDPs, and the central region (Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kropyvnytsky, Poltava) received one million. In the southern region (Odesa, Mykolaiv region) there are 700,000 forced migrants.