The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already evacuated 502 settlements in Kharkiv region — they managed to evacuate more than 20,000 people

In a month, it was possible to evacuate more than 20 thousand civilians from the districts of the Kharkiv region liberated from the Russian invaders. Most of them are women, children and people with reduced mobility.

This is reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine.

Currently, the authorities at all levels are working to restore the liberated communities as quickly as possible. To date, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 502 settlements in Kharkiv region, 75 in Kherson region, 43 in Donetsk region, and seven in Luhansk region.

In the de-occupied territories, state postal operator Ukrposhta has already organized the delivery of pensions and the provision of one-time financial assistance.

Under the joint initiative of the Ministry of Reintegration and Ukrposhta, everyone who survived the occupation receives one-time assistance in the amount of UAH 1,200 from the Red Cross Society of Ukraine. Residents of Kharkiv region have already received more than UAH 14 million. Residents of the liberated Kherson region — more than 1.4 million UAH, Donetsk region — more than 1 million UAH.